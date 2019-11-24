Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray reach hotel where NCP MLAs are camped

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday reached to Renaissance Hotel, in Mumbai, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs are staying since yesterday night. The Nationalist Congress Party had on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai.

NCP MLA Manikrao Kakate, who was missing since yesterday and who reportedly accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the Governor's residence had also reached the Renaissance hotel on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also reached the hotel to meet MLAs of his party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)