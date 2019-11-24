International Development News
Development News Edition

Social activist writes to CJI for his intervention to end lawyers strike in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:52 IST
Social activist writes to CJI for his intervention to end lawyers strike in Jammu

A Jammu-based social activist has written a letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, seeking his intervention to end the ongoing strike by lawyers in the region. Displaying the letter, Sukesh C Khajuria said the Supreme Court as well as the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have time and again ruled that lawyers cannot go on strike as it impedes the administration of justice "but it is quite shocking that almost a month has lapsed, there is no headway and no action has been taken by the high court to declare the ongoing strike by lawyers as illegal".

The lawyers went on an indefinite strike on November 1 to protest against the administration's decision to divest the courts of powers to register various documents and vest the same with the Revenue Department. The Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association is spearheading the strike which has badly affected the judicial work in the high court and its subordinate courts in most parts of Jammu region in the last three weeks.

"The agitating lawyers of Jammu have blocked the entry points to the courts, both high court as well as subordinate courts and even the litigants or the general public are not allowed to have access to justice as the main doors leading to the courts have been closed," Khajuria said in his letter to the CJI. He said that since there is a deadlock and entire judicial machinery and administration of justice has come to a grinding halt, the intervention of the Supreme Court becomes imperative to provide relief to the people.

He urged the CJI for his personal intervention so that "this indefinite strike which is causing immense loss to the reputation of the judiciary in general and to the public at large in particular is ended".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019