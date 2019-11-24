Govt employee held on sexual harassment charge Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): A governmentemployee, who also taught in a parallel college, has beenarrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody for sexuallyharassing three of his students, police said here on Sunday

Anil Kumar (49) working in the government press herewas accused of sexual harassment and arrested based on acomplaint forwarded to the police by Childline authorities

"Despite being a government servant, the accused wasteaching at a parallel college in the city. He was arrestedunder the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act and sent to 14 days' judicial custody," an investigatingofficer said.

