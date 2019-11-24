International Development News
Maha builder arrested for bank fraud escapes, held at airport

  • PTI
  • Thane
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:58 IST
A builder arrested for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 30 crore was nabbed from Mumbai airport on Sunday after he escaped from custody earlier in the day, A Thane police official said. Jagdish Wagh (37) from Dombivali in the district is accused of duping CKP Bank to the tune of Rs 30 crore after defaulting on loans taken on two flats and a plot of land, and then selling them fraudulently without the knowledge of the bank, the official said.

"Wagh, who was arrested on November 18, was being taken to hospital when he managed to escape on Monday morning. We launched a manhunt for him and nabbed him from the domestic terminal of Mumbai Airport," said Senior Inspector SP Aaher of Dombivali police station.

"He had taken a loan in 2012 from CKP Bank keeping two flats and a plot of land as mortgage. However, he defaulted on the loan after which the bank filed a police case in February this year. When the bank moved to seal the flats and plot, it realised he had sold it on forged documents. The fraud may be worth Rs 30 crore," he said..

