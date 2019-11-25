Four killed as speeding bus hits autorickshaw in Ker

Four people including three women were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding private bus in nearby Angamaly on Monday, police said. The auto driver also died on the spot, police added.

The accident occurred at the Bank Junction when the autorickshaw carrying the women heading to Angamaly town was reportedly hit from behind. Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people had a tough time in carrying out the rescue operation as the mangled remains of the autorickshaw was lying almost beneath the bus.

The bodies could be taken out only after the bus was removed using a crane. Bodies of the victims have been shifted to a government hospital in Angamaly, police said..

