Jalandhar woman killed in Canada

A 21-year-old woman, hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar district, was allegedly killed in Canada, her family members said on Monday. Prabhleen Kaur, who was living in Surrey in the UK, had gone to Canada three years ago on a study visa, her family in Jalandhar said.

Kaur's father Gurdial Singh said he received a call from the Canadian police at 6 am on Sunday, informing him about his daughter's death. He said the Canadian police did not say anything else.

After completing her studies, Kaur was working at a grocery store, the family said. The family members were shocked to receive the news of Kaur's death. Her mother, who had gone to Canada to meet her daughter three months ago, was inconsolable.

