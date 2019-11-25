International Development News
Development News Edition

SC adjourns pleas over communication blockade in J-K after abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for November 26 a batch of petitions pertaining to imposition of communication and other blockades after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:46 IST
SC adjourns pleas over communication blockade in J-K after abrogation of Article 370
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for November 26 a batch of petitions pertaining to imposition of communication and other blockades after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In August, the central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region.

Subsequently, a series of petitions were filed against the Centre's move. In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, said that there is normalcy in Kashmir and the situation which is being depicted about the region is "incorrect." Mehta made these contentions on a petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin on the imposition of communication blockade in the region.

Mehta had said that access to the internet, printers and other facilities was given to the media professionals. In August, the Central government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region.

However, with normalcy gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir, the mobile and landline services were restored and restrictions under Section 144 on movement were withdrawn or relaxed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, allies driven by lust for power: PM Modi tells Jharkhand

Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday their self-seeking past governments were driven by the lust for power and exploited the mineral-rich states resources...

Vietnam Jan-Nov FDI inflows rise 6.8% y/y to $17.62 bln - govt

Vietnam received 17.62 billion in foreign direct investment FDI in the first eleven months of this year, up 6.8 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday. FDI has been a key driver of Vietnams economic grow...

UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition

Norways sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc have agreed to jointly buy a 1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management NBIM said in a statement.The portfolio consists of 127 pro...

UPDATE 5-Champagne flows as landslide democratic win puts pressure on Hong Kong leader

Hong Kongs democrats scored a landslide majority in district council elections, which saw a record turnout after six months of anti-government protests, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled citys leader on Monday to listen to calls for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019