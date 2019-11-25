International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm NEW DELHI DEL53 DL-TERROR-2NDLD ARREST Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted in the national capital after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). LUCKNOW DES10 UP-IAS UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam, for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday. SHAHJAHANPUR DES8 UP-CHINMAYANAND-STUDENT Woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape taken to Bareilly for LLM exam Shahjahanpur: The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security. PITHORAGARH DES19 UKD-LITERATURE Uttarakhand's Rung tribe to hold literature festival in January Pithoragarh (U'khand): Enthused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising their efforts to preserve their language in the latest edition of Man Ki Baat, the Rung tribe of Dharchula in Uttarakhand has decided to hold a literature festival in January.

DEHRADUN DES2 UKD-BYPOLL Bypoll begins in U'khand's Pithorogarh Dehradun: Polling began for Pithorogarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand on Monday. LUCKNOW DES28 UP-LD-SPECIAL SESSION UP House to hold special session to mark 70th Constitution Day Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislature will on Tuesday hold a special day-long session to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

BANDA DES26 UP-BUS-ACCIDENT 9 killed, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda Banda (UP): Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision between a public bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said. SHIMLA DES11 HP-LD ACCIDENT 27 people injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: At least 27 people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, officials said.

JAMMU DES7 JK-SOLDIER-FALL Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies Jammu: A 29-year-old army jawan died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday. SRINAGAR DES6 JK-SITUATION Shops in Srinagar open in morning hours, movement of public transport increases Srinagar: Most of the shops in Srinagar opened for a few hours on Monday and the movement of public transport also increased, officials said..

