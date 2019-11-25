International Development News
Delhi Police head constable dies after being run over by train

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:19 IST
A head constable of the Delhi Police died after he was run over by a train while crossing the tracks near Lodhi Colony Railway station, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Badri Prasad Meena (45), a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan. He was posted at the Malviya Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

The police received information at around 8.40 pm on Sunday that Meena had been run over by a train. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was returning from Pragati Maidan after finishing his duty, they said.

His family members have been informed and the body shifted to Sabhi Mandi mortuary, police said, adding that he is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

