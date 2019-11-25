Ensure timely approval for Majherhat Bridge: Mamata to Rlys

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Railways to grant necessary approvals for completion of the city's new Majherhat Bridge by December, after the state government failed to meet its earlier deadline due to "lack of timely clearance". In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Banerjee sought his personal intervention to ensure prompt approvals so that construction work of the bridge can be completed by next month, after missing the September target.

"I would request for your personal intervention and to kindly issue instruction to railway authorities concerned for prompt approval of launching schemes and Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) clearance," she said. A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4 last year, claiming the lives of three people.

"In addition, the Railway authorities may also be requested to provide other requisite facilitation... in order to ensure completion of the bridge by the end of December 2019, keeping in view the upcoming 'Gangasagar Mela' and smooth passage of lakhs of pilgrims," the letter said. Banerjee said in order to manage the flow of traffic to and from Sagar Island and Kolkata, the state government was keen to complete construction of the new bridge by September.

"However, the project got delayed due to lack of timely clearance from Railways...," she said. Lakhs of pilgrims take a holy dip at the 'Gangasagar Mela' in South 24 Parganas district on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in January every year.

Apprehending that the revised target might be missed again, the CM added, "I am told that this target is also likely to slip for lack of launching scheme and Commissioner of Railway Safety clearance, for construction of superstructure over railway tracks passing under the bridge." PTI SUS RBT RBT.

