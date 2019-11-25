International Development News
Recycling of Ships Bill introduced in LS

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:59 IST
A bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships as per international standards was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by opposition members over Maharashtra government formation issue.

The bill provides for regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain international standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards.

