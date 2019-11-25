International Development News
6 held for shooting, injuring Thane cable operator last month

  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:26 IST
Six persons were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a cable operator last month in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. Two motorcycle-borne men had fired two rounds at cable operator Mudassar Munavar Majid (39) on October 29 at around 10:20pm, and a case of attempt to murder was registered at MFC police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj.

"Six people were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. They include the two shooters, two who did the reconnaissance, one who bought the firearm and the sixth who funded the hit," he said. An official said Majid was married to main accused Ismail Rizwan Mandekar's sister for 15 years but used to beat her up and indulge in extra-marital relationships.

"Mandekar hired the men for Rs 5 lakh to break the cable operator's hands and legs. But they went ahead and shot at Majid, which hit him in the arm and thigh," the official added. All six have remanded in police custody till November 29, he informed..

