International Development News
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 2.16 cr seized:One held, 28 passengers detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:07 IST
Gold worth Rs 2.16 cr seized:One held, 28 passengers detained

Customs sleuths detained 28 passengers for concealing 6.4 kg of gold in paste form worth Rs 2.16 crore in their rectum while another was arrested at the airport here, officials said on Monday. Following a tip, the department's air intelligence wing intercepted a passenger Mohamed Niyas on his arrival from Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on Sunday.

During interrogation, the passenger confessed to distributing the gold in paste form to 28 other passengers of the same flight, an official release said. They were also intercepted and admitted to having received it, it said.

Mohamed Niyas was arrested as he was involved in a similar offence earlier, officials said. According to the customs department, a passenger who smuggles gold worth more than Rs 20 lakh would be arrested.

Those who carry less would be detained and later let-off after gathering their details. Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday night,officials intercepted Aqueab Hussain of Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh on his arrival from Kuwait by a Kuwait Airways flight.

On checking his baggage, they found gold sheets, gold rings and bits concealed in wrist watches, weighing 352 grams and worth Rs 11.88 lakh. The contraband was seized.

Early this month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths seized over 30 kilograms of gold from 130 passengers at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on their arrival from various destinations. As many as 130 passengers, who arrived from places like Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia and Singapore, were profiled and intercepted.

The passengers were found to be carrying over 30 kilograms of gold in various forms including jewellery, crude bits, paste form mostly on their person and by body concealment.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

95 pc of rural India having toilet access a 'propaganda spin' of Centre: CPI(M)

With the latest National Statistical Office survey showing only 71 per cent of rural households having access to toilets, the CPIM on Monday hit out at the Centre dubbing its claim of 95 per cent of rural Indias reach to the basic amenity a...

Replace unmodified engines on Neo fleet or ground aircraft: DGCA warns IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Monday warned IndiGo to ground its aircraft with unmodified Neo engines if the airline does not replace the engines by January 2020. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA expressed ...

Anand has another decent day, Carlsen set to win Grand Chess Tour final leg

Indian ace Viswanathan Anand suffered two defeats but as many victories kept him in the joint fifth place at the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour. Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen continued his dom...

3.7 pc of over 1.06 lakh food samples analysed in 2018-19 found unsafe: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said that over 1.06 lakh food samples were analysed last fiscal, of which 3.7 per cent were found to be unsafe and 15.8 per cent sub-standard. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI reported 36...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019