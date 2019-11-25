Maha: Man pays Rs 18 lakh for assistant teacher's job; cheated

A case of cheating was registered on Monday against six members of a management committee for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 18 lakh under the pretext of appointing him as an assistant teacher in their school in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police have arrested the main accused, identified as Mahesh alias Ganesh Sunil Palve, on a complaint lodged by Ganesh Wagh, a resident of Jalna.

Palve and five others allegedly took Rs 18 lakh from Wagh by promising him assistant teacher's job in their school in Ranjangaon village, a police official said. The accused made Wagh believe that he was "appointed" as an assistant teacher, he said, adding that they provided the complainant a fake appointment letter.

The official said Wagh was not paid any salary for a period of two years from 2015 to 2017. The accused demanded additional Rs 2 lakh from Wagh when he insisted that he be paid regular monthly emoluments, he added..

