International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena MPs met Sonia Gandhi

Shiv Sena MPs Anil Desai, Gajanan Kirtikar, Arvind Sawant and Rahul Shewale met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, here earlier on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:15 IST
Shiv Sena MPs met Sonia Gandhi
Shiv Sena MPs met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MPs Anil Desai, Gajanan Kirtikar, Arvind Sawant and Rahul Shewale met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, here earlier on Monday. Shiv Sena MPs have been allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament as the party worked out an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, hours after they staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress claimed the support of over 162 MLAs as they gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the evening in a massive show of strength ahead of the Supreme Court's order on government formation in the state. Earlier in the day, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and others visited Raj Bhawan in Mumbai and gave a letter showing the strength of 162 MLAs to the officials at Raj Bhavan.After which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "come and watch" the show of strength of the three parties.

The Supreme Court earlier today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state. The petitions were filed after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. This came when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had reached the final stage.

The order on whether the floor test will be conducted for proving the majority of the BJP-led Fadnavis government is expected to be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna today heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite status

President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding a review board, his defense secretary said on Monday....

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, expert doctors say.A m...

Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation, discusses to further strengthen ties

A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and co...

UPDATE 2-Two killed in Congo after protesters torch U.N. buildings over massacre

Two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo on Monday after protesters in the town of Beni set fire to the mayors office and several U.N. buildings in anger at a new round of violence by suspected Islamist rebels. Rebels ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019