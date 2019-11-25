International Development News
Hry moves closer to digital India with provision for DigiLocker to its residents

Moving a step closer to the Digital India, the Haryana government on Monday decided to implement the DigiLocker scheme to provide citizens a cloud platform for storage, issuance and verification of various crucial documents and certificates in digital format. "All administrative secretaries of the state government, all government departments, boards, corporations, autonomous bodies, deputy commissioners, academic institutions, registrars of all universities and the state informatics officer have been directed to provide documents or certificates to the citizens in Digital Locker," said an official statement.

"It will enable them to produce requisite documents anytime, anywhere in legally acceptable electronic form," the statement added. DigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables Indian citizens to store certain official documents on cloud.

All government departments and other agencies in the state shall register themselves as an issuer or "requester" organization on DigiLocker platform according to their requirements and take necessary actions to integrate their web or mobile applications with DigiLocker platform for issuance or requisition of documents and certificates.

