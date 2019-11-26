International Development News
Development News Edition

Striking employees rejoining work unacceptable, says TSRTC MD

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, Sunil Sharma, has said that the announcement by the striking employees of the corporation to rejoin work is "ridiculous and unacceptable".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 02:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 02:12 IST
Striking employees rejoining work unacceptable, says TSRTC MD
TSRTC employees had been on strike since October 5. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, Sunil Sharma, has said that the announcement by the striking employees of the corporation to rejoin work is "ridiculous and unacceptable". "Nowhere in any Public Sector Undertaking in the country do workers and employees abstain from duties and join their duties at their whims and fancies. It has never happened nor can it be accepted," Sharma said in an official statement on Monday.

"The announcement of RTC Joint Action Committee that they will be joining duties from tomorrow (Tuesday) is ridiculous. On one hand, they say they will continue the strike and on the other, they say they will join duties," he added. The MD said that the employees have abstained from duties on their own.

"They went on an illegal and illogical strike during important festivals like Bathukamma, Dussera and Deepavali and have caused immense inconvenience to the people," he said. Sharma said that the management will act based on the directives of the Labour Commissioner, who will take a decision on the strike as per the directives of the High Court.

"Everything will be done in tune with the existing Laws and Acts. Till then, everyone should maintain restraint. Till the process as suggested by the High Court is completed, workers who are on illegal strike cannot be taken back on duties," he said. "Workers have incurred losses by listening to the union's words. Workers should not suffer further believing the words of the union. We request them not to go to the RTC depots tomorrow and create law and order issues," Sharma added in his statement.

The MD further said that cameras will be installed at all the RTC depots and the state government will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law and order situation. This comes after the striking employees on Monday called off their nearly two-month-old strike, during which time at least five RTC employees committed suicide.

The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal

Mexicos government on Monday ramped up pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve a new North American trade deal, urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress and rejecting demands for greater labor market oversight....

UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams 103 for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom.Mo...

UPDATE 1-U.S. prosecutors seek information on payments to Trump lawyer Giuliani -subpoena

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trumps lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters. The subpoena does not in...

UPDATE 2-FDA approves Global Blood Therapeutics sickle cell disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved a drug from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to treat sickle cell disease in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years or olderThe treatment to be sold under the brand name Oxb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019