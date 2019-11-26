Fertile lands of farmers being acquired for interest of capitalists: Rashtriya Kisan Manch

Farmers are being "cheated" as even their fertile lands are being acquired for the interest of capitalists under the Centre's Land Acquisition Act, Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit has alleged. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to double the income of the farmer is just a gimmick.

"Even fertile lands of farmers are being acquired to benefit capitalists. It appears that the officers of the agriculture department and even ministers are unaware of the basic agriculture system," he said on Monday. Dixit said a 'Kisan Ayog' with constitutional powers should be set up to resolve issues of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)