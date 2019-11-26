International Development News
Development News Edition

On 11th anniversary of 26/11 attacks, Rajnath Singh pays tribute to victims; to visit Mumbai today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the barbaric 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and said he will visit Mumbai to attend a programme at Gateway of India and listen to the 'Stories of Strength' of some of the attacks' survivors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the barbaric 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and said he will visit Mumbai to attend a programme at Gateway of India and listen to the 'Stories of Strength' of some of the attacks' survivors. "My heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. I salute the courage of all security forces who fought fearlessly against the terrorists that day. We also salute the fortitude of the victims' families as they have been an inspiration for us," Singh tweeted.

"I shall be visiting Mumbai to attend a programme organised at the Gateway of India and listen to the 'Stories of Strength' of some of the survivors of Mumbai Terror attack," he said in a follow-up tweet. Singh underlined that terror is a crime against humanity and will be defeated with firm conviction and collective willpower.

"On the 11th anniversary of Mumbai Attack, let us take a pledge that these sacrifices will not go in vain. Let us collectively ensure that 26/11 is never repeated in future. Terrorism is a crime against humanity and it will be defeated with firm conviction & collective will power," he tweeted. Eleven years ago, Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

While the nine terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. (ANI)

