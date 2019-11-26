International Development News
Development News Edition

Vice President pays tributes to security personnel killed in 2008 Mumbai terror strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:15 IST
Vice President pays tributes to security personnel killed in 2008 Mumbai terror strike
Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to security personnel killed in the Mumbai terror attacks. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008

"I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. The nation shall forever remain grateful to their sacrifices," he said. Naidu also paid tributes to all those killed in the 2008 attacks in the country's commercial capital.

"My tributes to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," his office tweeted quoting him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 26 AP China has again summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad to demand the Trump administration block legislation passed by both chambers of Congress supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The foreign ministry said V...

Cong resolves to save 'soul' of the Constitution

The Congress on Constitution Day Tuesday said it resolved to save the soul of the Constitution by not allowing it to be mortgaged to an autocratic government blinded by the insatiable lust for power.Upset over political developments in Maha...

Cong leader Chavan confident of three-party alliance's majority in Maha assembly, says reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow.

Cong leader Chavan confident of three-party alliances majority in Maha assembly, says reality of BJPs claim will be exposed tomorrow....

FACTBOX-Westpac's money-laundering scandal in quotes

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on. Regulator ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019