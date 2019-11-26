International Development News
Army inducts anti-tank guided missiles along LoC to bolster defence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:58 IST
The Indian Army has inducted Israel-made anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMS) Spike along the LoC in northern command theatre in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster defence along the country's border with Pakistan. Known as the "fire and forget" missiles, Spike ATGMs are portable by men and are powerful enough to destroy tanks and bust bunkers within four kilometers.

These anti-tank guided missiles and its launchers were inducted along the LoC in northern theatre from October 16-17 and are being used currently, Army sources told PTI. A total of 210 missiles along with 12 launchers were delivered to Army from Israel under a Rs 280 crore deal, as a part of its 'emergency purchase' mechanism.

The much-needed deal was struck after the Pakistani army moved some of its troops to the border following the Indian Air Force's strike on terror camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan. The "fire and forget" ATGMs have a strike range of up to four kilometers and can be used to destroy bunkers, shelters, launching pads and terrorist training camps close to the LoC, said sources.

In July this year, the Army had placed an order for procuring Israeli anti-tank Spike missiles, known for their "precision targeting", under emergency purchases to meet the operational preparedness, sources said. The missiles can be deployed in both mountains and plains, said sources adding, they can be fired from different platforms, including vehicles, helicopters, ships and ground launchers.

Spike ATGMs are manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel. Kalyani group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems commissioned a Rs 70 crore anti-tank guided missile production facility here in India in August this year.

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, the joint venture between the two with 51 per cent of its ownership with Kalyani group, would be the first private sector entity to manufacture such weapon systems in the country. PTI AB RAX

