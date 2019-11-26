Bill to merge Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli introduced in LS

A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha to merge Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy introduced the Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 for the merging of the two Union Territories.The Parliament had in August passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (ANI)

