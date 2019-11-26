Baijal approves ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.

According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

