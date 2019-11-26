International Development News
Development News Edition

Baijal approves ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:42 IST
Baijal approves ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.

According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani gives clearance for Rajkot-Ahmedabad semi high-speed rail corridor project

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave permission for the construction of a semi high-speed rail corridor between Rajkot and Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 11,300 crore, which will be linked with the high...

Par nod to bill to declare 4 NIDs as institutes of national importance

The Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to declare the National Institutes of Design NIDs in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance. The National Institute of Design Amendme...

Constitution represents people's hopes and aspirations: Jaishankar

The Constitution is a fundamental part of the lives of Indians and it represents peoples hopes as well as aspirations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.He was speaking at an event organised to mark the Constitution Day...

Introduction of Industrial Relation Code Bill deferred till Thursday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday deferred the introduction of the Industrial Relation Code Bill till Thursday, acceding to a demand from opposition parties. I have given the arrangement... to introduce the Bill after two days, the spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019