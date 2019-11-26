MP govt to launch SMS alerts about crimes to aid public

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to introduce a short message service (SMS) system to alert citizens about crimes like abduction, a state cabinet minister said on Tuesday. The project named Shakti would be launched soon in collaboration with a mobile service provider, state law and legislative affairs minister P C Sharma said.

"The state government plans to launch the project to alert the public through SMSes about crimes like abduction," the minister said. The system will help prevent such crimes and solve them too, he added.

Addressing the media here, the minister also claimed that thousands of cases were slapped against farmers protesting against the BJP regime's policies in the last 15 years. "At least 45,000 cases were filed against farmers at Mandsaur, Dewas, Bhopal and other places in the state during the BJP regime," Sharma said, adding that several of these cases have been withdrawn.

Speaking about initiatives undertaken by the government for speedy justice, the minister said rape cases involving minor girls will now be fast-tracked. "The state government has made arrangements for hearing cases involving minors and senior citizens through video-conferencing," Sharma added..

