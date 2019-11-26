International Development News
Development News Edition

One arrested in Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurdaspur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:28 IST
One arrested in Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested an accused in the Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case from Purna railway station in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, officials said. Amritpal Singh of Dalam Village in Punjab's Batala tehsil was arrested at the railway station when he was travelling to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, Jasbir Singh Rai, Superintendent of Police (headquarters) who is monitoring the special investigation team (SIT) constituted in the murder case.

On November 18, former Akali sarpanch (village head) Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51) was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour Balwinder Singh and his two sons Major Singh and Mandeep Singh at his native village Dhilwan in Dera Baba Nanak. The accused had pumped six bullets into Dalbir who was walking on the village outskirts along with his son Sandeep Singh.

Later, his legs were chopped off with a sharp-edged weapon. Dalbir was a two-time village head and also vice president of Batala unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Rai said the other accused in the case have been identified as Jagtar Singh, Harjinder Singh and Jasmeet Singh - besides Balwinder Singh and his two sons - and they would be arrested soon. Batala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Opinderjit Singh said all the accused in the Dalbir murder case had criminal records in the past and were already booked under different criminal sections in Dera Baba Nanak and Qila Lal Singh police stations.

He said that a special police team had gone outside Punjab to nab the accused besides four teams that are working in Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to the National Human Right Commission (NHRC), alleging that Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was behind the murder.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia has linked the murder with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpura, allegedly that the latter acted at the behest of Randhawa. Randhawa has denied the charges.

A case of murder (section 302 of IPC) and the Arms Act (25, 54, and 59) was registered against the seven accused, Dalbir's three neighbours and four others, in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis star Murray reveals emotional impact of Dunblane Massacre

London, Nov 26 AFP Former world tennis number one Andy Murray reveals for the first time in a new documentary that he suffered from breathing problems and anxiety following the Dunblane School massacre. The 32-year-old and his older brothe...

Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states. People in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption, wh...

CDEL elevates Venu Madhav as Group Head- Strategy and M&A

Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said Venu Madhav has been elevated as the Group Head - Strategy and MA to handle strategic investment decisions. Madhav has resigned from the directorship of Coffee Day Global Ltd, the compa...

UPDATE 2-U.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone

The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019