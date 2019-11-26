New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm LUCKNOW DEL53 AYODHYA-UP-LD SUNNI MEET Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said. NEW DELHI DEL119 CONSTITUTION-3RDLD-STATES Special assembly sessions mark Constitution Day, oppn flags 'threat' New Delhi/Lucknow: State assemblies on Tuesday held special sessions and political leaders hailed B R Ambedkar on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, amid opposition claims that it is now under threat.

JAIPUR DES51 RJ-ULBs-CONGRESS Rajasthan: Congress elects chairpersons to 35 out of 49 urban local bodies Jaipur: The ruling Congress has been successful in making its councillors as board chairperson in 35 out of 49 urban local bodies in Rajasthan. SRINAGAR DEL105 JK-GRENADE-2NDLD ATTACK Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag Srinagar: Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a "back-to-village" programme in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the government's much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in some militancy-hit areas.

LUCKNOW DES38 UP-ADITYANATH-LD-COUNCIL Every single paisa of state power firm employees provident fund will be returned: UP CM Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday vowed to return "every single paisa" of the state power firm employees' provident fund after confiscating properties of those behind the scam of investing the money in tainted DHFL. CHANDIGARH DES7 HR-DEPUTY SPEAKER BJP's Ranbir Gangwa elected deputy speaker of Haryana Assembly Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) BJP MLA Ranbir Gangwa was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Haryana Assembly.

AGRA DES26 UP-ASSAULT-TONSURE Two men tied to pole, assaulted over extramarital affair in Agra; 3 arrested Agra (UP): Two men were tied to a street pole, assaulted and the head of one of them tonsured by three people allegedly over an extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, officials said on Tuesday. JAMMU DEL66 JK-ATGMS Army inducts anti-tank guided missiles along LoC to bolster defence Jammu: The Indian Army has inducted Israel-made anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMS) Spike along the LoC in northern command theatre in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster defence along the country's border with Pakistan.

DEHRADUN DES35 UKD-WILDLIFE Rhinos to be reintroduced at Corbett Dehradun: Rhinos will be reintroduced at the Corbett Tiger Reserve on an experimental basis and a voluntary protection force will be set up in villages vulnerable to man-animal conflicts. NEW DELHI DEL109 LS-DL-COLONIES-2NDLD BILL Bill on regularisation of Delhi's unauthorised colonies in Lok Sabha New Delhi: A Bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. NEW DELHI LGD26 DL-HC-URDU-FIR HC calls for 100 FIRs to check if urdu, persian words being used by police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has called for 100 FIR copies to ascertain whether a recent police circular to its stations to stop the use of 383 urdu or persian words while registering complaints was being complied with, saying FIRs "should be in a simple language".

NEW DELHI DES22 DL-JNU 2ND LD COMMITTEE JNU admin panel recommends concession in utility, service charges for all students New Delhi: A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only to those below poverty line..

