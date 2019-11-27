International Development News
Development News Edition

Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams over attendance shortage

The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 07:32 IST
Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams over attendance shortage
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Vice-Chancellor Anil Shukla talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance. "She didn't have the required 75 per cent attendance to appear in the exam. The student has not appeared in the class for even a single day," Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Vice-Chancellor Anil Shukla told ANI on Tuesday.

Shukla said while the vice-chancellor can allow 10 per cent relaxation in attendance, even that will not be able to allow the student to appear for the exam as per the university rules. The law student was brought to the university campus by the police so that she could appear for the exams.

"If the court passes any directives in the matter, the university will abide by it," said Dharam, the police official escorting the student. The 23-year-old law student is also in judicial custody in connection with an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.

She has testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by the BJP leader for over a year, following which Chinmayanand was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, PrithvirajChavan among those administered oath as MLAs....

NCP MP Supriya Sule greets Ajit Pawar, party MLA Rohit Pawar

NCP MP Supriya Sule greets Ajit Pawar, party MLA Rohit Pawar at Vidhan Bhawan entrance....

Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for oath-taking, Supriya Sule greets lawmakers

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar also greeted former Maharashtra Deven...

UPDATE 3-Two shot at Washington state school in suspected domestic violence incident

A man shot two adults on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Vancouver, Washington, elementary school before being pursued by police and shooting himself in the head, in what authorities described as a domestic violence situation.No students or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019