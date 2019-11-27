International Development News
PM congratulates ISRO on Cartosat-3 satellite launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on Wednesday for the successful launch of the Cartosat-3 satellite.

"I heartily congratulate the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA," he tweeted.

CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

