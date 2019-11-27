PM condoles demise of former Navy chief Sushil Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled on Wednesday the death of former Navy chief Admiral Sushil Kumar (retd), saying he contributed towards strengthening the maritime security of the country.

Admiral Kumar (retd) died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning at the age of 79 following a brief illness. He was the Navy Chief from 1998-2001.

"Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation. He contributed to the strengthening of our maritime security. Anguished by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

