Over 2,300 women RPF personnel deployed in railways: Ministry
More than 2,300 women RPF personnel are deployed in the railways, the ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that in addition to the existing strength of women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 4,078 female constables and 298 sub-inspectors have been recruited and empanelled, who have started their training.
Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the responsibility of the state governments, he said.
