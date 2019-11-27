Raj govt approves creation of 46 additional posts for MBCs

The Rajasthan government has approved creation of 46 additional posts to give five per cent reservation to more backward classes (MBCs). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved the recruitment process in seven departments of the state.

So far, 1060 additional posts have been created by the state government to give five percent reservation to MBCs. Among the newly created posts, 35 additional posts are in the departments of Food and Civil Supplies, Commercial Tax, Personnel, Excise, Ayurveda and Agriculture have been approved, an official statement said.

Apart from this, 11 new posts of junior assistant have also been approved in the Public Works Department.

