International Development News
Development News Edition

Raj govt approves creation of 46 additional posts for MBCs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:44 IST
Raj govt approves creation of 46 additional posts for MBCs

The Rajasthan government has approved creation of 46 additional posts to give five per cent reservation to more backward classes (MBCs). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved the recruitment process in seven departments of the state.

So far, 1060 additional posts have been created by the state government to give five percent reservation to MBCs. Among the newly created posts, 35 additional posts are in the departments of Food and Civil Supplies, Commercial Tax, Personnel, Excise, Ayurveda and Agriculture have been approved, an official statement said.

Apart from this, 11 new posts of junior assistant have also been approved in the Public Works Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will be 18th CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.Thackeray would be taking ov...

UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had f...

DRI arrests promoter of Kolkata-based group for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 cr

The DRI has arrested a promoter of a Kolkata-based firm for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The modus operandi adopted by ...

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of the prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recomm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019