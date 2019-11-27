Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli
A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one were passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track the development of the two union territories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
