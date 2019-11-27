Maharashtra politics in pics on Wednesday
A day before swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mumbai was packed with political activities. Here we present it through the selected pictures of the day.
The new coilation: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rawat
Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Wednesday.
NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule welcocme her party leader Ajit Pawar and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Maharashtra Assembly
Oath taking ceremony of new elected MLAs in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly
Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar refused to answere questions and said 'will speak on right tiime'.
Senior Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat who is likely to be Deputy Chief Minister
Shiv Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya
