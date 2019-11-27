WCD, FPI ministries sign MoU on upliftment of women entrepreneurs in organic farming

The ministries of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Food Processing Industries on Wednesday signed an agreement for the upliftment of women entrepreneurs engaged in organic farming. The Ministry of WCD issued a statement, saying it was implementing an annual event called National Organic Festival of Women Entrepreneurs to encourage Indian women entrepreneurs and farmers to connect with buyers and thereby, empower them through financial inclusion, while also promoting organic food produce in India.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of WCD will transfer funds for organising the event to the vice-chancellor of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) who will provide utilisation certificate at the end of the financial year against those funds. "Both ministries have agreed that the event will be planned and organised through National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Sonepat and Haryana, an academic institution under the Ministry of FPI," the WCD Ministry statement said.

WCD Minister Smriti Irani, who was present during the signing of the MoU, said this will help women entrepreneurs get linked with government financial schemes like MUDRA and Startup India and meet standards required to compete in the global market. Irani said the effort reflects the government's focus on convergence of strength and capacity-building among ministries and departments to serve the people.

