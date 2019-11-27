Maharashtra: Six Naxals surrendered in Gadchiroli

Six Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 31,50,000 on them surrendered before the police on Wednesday. Five of the surrendered Naxals are women and one is a man.

Police said cases of crossfire, murder, extortion, and arson have been reported against these Naxals in Gadchiroli police station. The Naxals have been identified as Sandip who was the commander of Kasansur Dalam and Manisha, Swaroopa, Agni, Mamita, and Tulsi, police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)