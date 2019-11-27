Paddy stock gutted in fire

Paddy stacked on seven agriculture fields was gutted in fire in Deori village in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police suspect sabotage behind the incident that prima facie occurred on Tuesday late night, an official said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons, he added. The area falls under the naxal-infested belt in the region, but police have ruled out the possibility of involvement of ultras in the incident..

