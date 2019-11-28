International Development News
Indian students significantly contribute to Canada's economy: Mia Yen

Canada's Consul General in Chandigarh, Mia Yen said that Indian students, who have migrated to Canada make a significant contribution to the economy and culture of the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:34 IST
Mia Yen, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh (Picture Credits: Mia Yen/Twitter).

Canada's Consul General in Chandigarh, Mia Yen said that Indian students, who have migrated to Canada make a significant contribution to the economy and culture of the country. Praising the India-Canada bilateral relationship that has been growing economically, Yen stated that nearly two lakh students from India migrate to Canada every year which further boosts every sector of the North American country.

She further stressed that India is Canada's one of the fastest-growing business partners as the trade between the two countries stood at 10 billion dollars this year. Yen, along with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, is the chief guest of Honour in the first-ever two days Annual Global Alumni Meet being held at Panjab University from November 28-29. (ANI)

