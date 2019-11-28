BJP will completely uproot Naxalism in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah said here on Thursday that BJP government has "buried Naxalism in Jharkhand 20-foot beneath the ground" and promised to uproot Naxalism completely if returned to power. "Today Jharkhand is on the path of development. In Palamu people were ravaged by Naxalism which was the biggest hurdle on the path of development. But under the aegis of BJP led government under Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the Naxalism has been buried 20-foot beneath the ground," said Shah while addressing a public rally here on Thursday.

" Recently, 4 police personnel have been martyred in Latehar. I want to say that when BJP government will come back in the state, we will completely uproot the Naxalism from here," he said. "Where there are disturbance and trouble there can be no development. Development doesn't come from the bullet but from the ballot," he urged voters to vote for his party.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

