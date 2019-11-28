International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP will completely uproot Naxalism in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah said here on Thursday that BJP government has "buried Naxalism in Jharkhand 20-foot beneath the ground" and promised to uproot Naxalism completely if returned to power.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Garhwa (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:20 IST
BJP will completely uproot Naxalism in Jharkhand: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah addressing public rally at Garhwa Jharkhand on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah said here on Thursday that BJP government has "buried Naxalism in Jharkhand 20-foot beneath the ground" and promised to uproot Naxalism completely if returned to power. "Today Jharkhand is on the path of development. In Palamu people were ravaged by Naxalism which was the biggest hurdle on the path of development. But under the aegis of BJP led government under Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the Naxalism has been buried 20-foot beneath the ground," said Shah while addressing a public rally here on Thursday.

" Recently, 4 police personnel have been martyred in Latehar. I want to say that when BJP government will come back in the state, we will completely uproot the Naxalism from here," he said. "Where there are disturbance and trouble there can be no development. Development doesn't come from the bullet but from the ballot," he urged voters to vote for his party.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Global Gender Summit 2019 – Financial institutions urged to offer low rates loan

The 2019 Global Gender Summit commenced on Monday, November 25 in Rwandas capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. The African entrepreneurs who were present at the Summit summon...

Red Cross says it repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen on Thursday

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday it was repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa.In an announcement posted on Twitter, the neutral aid agency said Today we are...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea test fires missiles month before deadline for U.S. to respond on talks

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers, South Koreas military said. ...

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said on Thursday about a anti-infiltration law that is being drafted, as the main opposition said it feared being painted red by the law. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019