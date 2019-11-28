West Bengal: Illegal arms unit raided, two arrested

Police on Thursday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing of illegal weapons and guns in the South 24 Parganas district. The arrests were made by a team of Dholahat police station, which also recovered a haul of illegal weapons.

A total of three rifles, two Launcher, one kg Bomb Explosive, 33 bombs and welding machine were recovered from their possession. "We have arrested two men involved in the illegal manufacture of weapons. It was also discovered that there are more people involved in the gang. They are being interrogated and we are uncovering their network," said Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

