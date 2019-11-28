International Development News
Development News Edition

West Bengal: Illegal arms unit raided, two arrested

Police on Thursday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing of illegal weapons and guns in the South 24 Parganas district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • South 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:25 IST
West Bengal: Illegal arms unit raided, two arrested
Superintendent of police Vaibhav Tiwari. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Thursday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing of illegal weapons and guns in the South 24 Parganas district. The arrests were made by a team of Dholahat police station, which also recovered a haul of illegal weapons.

A total of three rifles, two Launcher, one kg Bomb Explosive, 33 bombs and welding machine were recovered from their possession. "We have arrested two men involved in the illegal manufacture of weapons. It was also discovered that there are more people involved in the gang. They are being interrogated and we are uncovering their network," said Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

David Mabuza to deliver keynote address at World Aids Day Commemoration

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council SANAC, will on Sunday, 01 December 2019, deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the James ...

Jharkhand: Security tightened in Latehar district ahead of assembly polls

District administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where the Naxal attack took place a few days ago. The elections in these two areas are scheduled to take place on November 30...

50 MPs write to Speaker, seek to censure Pragya for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

As many as 50 Members of Parliament MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to censure BJP MP Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi. ...

Octagenerian couple granted divorce

An octogenarian couple was on Thursday granted divorce by a family court here due to differences between them. The family court judge Sumathi granted the divorce to Veluchamy 82 and Kasthuri 80. They got married in 1962 in Palayampatti in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019