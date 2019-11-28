Delhi: Court issues summons to Manoj Tiwari, others in defamation case

A special court here on Thursday issued summons to Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly levelling corruption charges in government schools classrooms matter. Sisodia had filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari and others for allegedly making false allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in regards to the construction of classrooms in a government school.

Besides Tiwari, the complaint was filed against BJP lawmakers Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, legislators Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and party spokesperson Harish Khurana. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja has asked Tiwari, Pravesh Verma, Hansraj Hans, Vijender Gupta, and Harish Khurana to appear before him on December 18 in connection with the case.

Sisodia had filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for the commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making a false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. Sisodia stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

The BJP leaders have alleged widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital. "We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," Tiwari had said at a press conference.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should straightaway resign after these findings have come to light. We will be appealing to the Lokpal to investigate this corruption," Tiwari had added. (ANI)

