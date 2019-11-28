International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Court issues summons to Manoj Tiwari, others in defamation case

A special court here on Thursday issued summons to Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly levelling corruption charges in government schools classrooms matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:44 IST
Delhi: Court issues summons to Manoj Tiwari, others in defamation case
Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court here on Thursday issued summons to Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly levelling corruption charges in government schools classrooms matter. Sisodia had filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari and others for allegedly making false allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in regards to the construction of classrooms in a government school.

Besides Tiwari, the complaint was filed against BJP lawmakers Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, legislators Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and party spokesperson Harish Khurana. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja has asked Tiwari, Pravesh Verma, Hansraj Hans, Vijender Gupta, and Harish Khurana to appear before him on December 18 in connection with the case.

Sisodia had filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for the commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making a false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. Sisodia stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

The BJP leaders have alleged widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital. "We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," Tiwari had said at a press conference.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should straightaway resign after these findings have come to light. We will be appealing to the Lokpal to investigate this corruption," Tiwari had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday after China said it would retaliate for U.S. legislation backing Hong Kongs protesters, leaving investors concerned as to the extent of the Chinese respo...

National Institute of Statistics’ new report claims inflationary pressures in Cameroon

In more than the last 1 year, the change in the general level of prices in Cameroon is 2.3 percent on average. Based on a note of conjuncture of the National Institute of Statistics, this reflects the persistence of inflationary pressures.C...

OSH India Commences its 8th Edition in Mumbai

Creating and sustaining awareness for Occupational Safety and Health in the industry South Asias largest trade show for Occupational Safety Health industry by Informa Markets in India MUMBAI, Nov. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in...

Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said on Thursday. A decade after they split, the group - originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like Dont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019