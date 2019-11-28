International Development News
SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition seeking the post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra to be declared unconstitutional and null and void.

SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition seeking the post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra to be declared unconstitutional and null and void. The petition has been filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Pramod Pandit Joshi.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan will hear the matter tomorrow. The same bench had heard the plea of three parties against the decision of Maharashtra Governor to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week.

The bench had asked for a floor test to be conducted in the Assembly, following which the two leaders tendered their resignation, paving way for the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the other three parties, to stake claim to form the government. Thackeray will take oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park today. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance.

Joshi, in his petition, has claimed that the Shiv Sena has betrayed the people of Maharashtra as it earlier fought the elections with the BJP but in a post-poll alliance formed a government with the other two parties. Joshi further claimed that the people of Maharashtra, who voted for the BJP wanted it to form the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

