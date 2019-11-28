Autorickshaw driver held for molesting female passenger

A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver from Nalla Sopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested for allegedly molesting a female passenger, police said on Thursday. The Vasai police arrested Ikraman Hussain Shaikh on Wednesday for molesting a 22-year-old female passenger, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on November 25, when the victim was travelling in Shaikh's autorickshaw between Manickpur and Vasai Koliwada, he said. The accused allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and threatened her at knifepoint when she resisted his advances, the official said, quoting the victim's complaint.

To save herself, the victim allegedly jumped out of the running vehicle and in the process, fractured her arms, he added. An offence has been registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at the Vasai police station..

