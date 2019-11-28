International Development News
Development News Edition

No fresh probe into Maharashtra's Adarsh scam case: ED

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:41 IST
No fresh probe into Maharashtra's Adarsh scam case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday it has not undertaken any fresh probe into the Adarsh society scam of Maharashtra. The federal probe agency issued a statement following media reports that its sleuths visited the society on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

"This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the Enforcement Directorate in the Adarsh Society scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," it said. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allocation of flats in the 31-storey Adarsh apartments in Colaba area of posh South Mumbai for the 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows.

The ED had filed a money laundering case in 2012 to probe the case after taking cognisance of an FIR by the CBI. In total, 14 people were named in the criminal complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In 2011, the Maharashtra government had set up a two-member judicial commission headed by Justice J A Patil to inquire into the Adarsh scam.

After probing the issue for over two years, the commission submitted its report in 2013, which found that there had been 25 illegal allotments, including 22 purchases made by proxy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...

Campaigning ends for first-phase polling in Jharkhand

Curtains came down Thursday on campaigning in Jharkhand for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra SC, Gumla ST, Bishunpur ST, Lohardaga ST, Manika SC, Latehar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019