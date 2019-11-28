UP police to get INSAS, SLR rifles in place of .303

With a view to equip the force with modern weapons, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide 63,000 INSAS and 23,000 SLR rifles to the state police, an official said on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh police will now be equipped with modern weapons and the .303 rifles presently being used by them will be replaced by INSAS and SLR rifles, Principal Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi said.

He added that action would be taken if police personnel continued to use .303 rifles in the future. Awasthi said the state police force was being modernized to ensure peace and effective control on law and order, besides ensuring women's safety and a sense of security among the common people.

The arrangements for additional weapons were being made keeping in mind the future recruitment drives, he added.

