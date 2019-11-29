International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab CM asks Centre not to reduce firearms per licence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:23 IST
Punjab CM asks Centre not to reduce firearms per licence

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre not to reduce the number of firearms permissible on a licence from three to one in Punjab in view of the sensitive location and troubled history of the state. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister sought a review of the proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959, thereby restricting the number of firearms, an official statement said.

He has, however, made it clear that if some states are keen on reducing the number of weapons, they may be allowed to do so without prejudice to other states. In his letter, the chief minister said he had personally raised the issue with the prime minister during the latter's recent visit to Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The Punjab Government was in agreement with most of the proposed amendments but had strong reservations regarding restricting the number of firearms a licensee could possess, he said. The chief minister stressed that Punjab being a border state and having gone through a long period of terrorist violence, a large number of people possessed more than one firearm and many farmers who reside away from the villages where their agricultural lands/farms were located also possessed firearms for crop protection.

Therefore, he wrote, it was significant to note that only a small fraction of crime was committed using licensed weapons. These facts, he said, could be independently ascertained as they were within the domain of the MHA.

Amarinder Singh observed that restricting the number of firearms might not be of much help for the control of crime. On the contrary, a large number of people would be inconvenienced by way of surrender of additional weapons and the farming community would also be deprived of weapons meant for crop protection, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Cong criticise Odisha govt for clean chit to minister

Opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday criticised the Odisha government for its clean chit to state Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi, who allegedly took two female friends along during his official trip to Hyderabad last month. Demanding ...

MP CM attacks BJP, Pragya Thakur over remarks on Godse

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur showed no guilt for calling Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot during a debate in Parliament. Amid opposition ruckus, Thakur on Friday ma...

West Indies trying to adapt to Indian pitches: Rutherford

Gearing up for next months T20 series, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford on Friday said his team has been trying to adapt to the Indian pitches and would look to put up a good show against India. The three-match T20 series starts ...

Royal hotelier Digraj Singh Shahpura speaks on entrepreneurship and treasuring heritage

Jaipur Rajasthan India, Nov 29 ANIDigpu When it comes to running a hotel chain and preserving heritage at the same time, Digraj Singh Shahpura perhaps comes at the top of the game in India. His royal venture, 15 Shahpura hotels, is the perf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019