Man ends life by jumping off 12th floor

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, police said. The incident took place at round 2 pm when Vaibhav Shetty, son of a hotelier from Mulund, leapt off the 12th floor of a high-rise on Ghodbunder Road, an official from Kasarvadavali police station said.

Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he added. The motive behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained, as the deceased did not leave behind any suicide note, the station house officer of Kasarvadavali police station said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, and the police has registered a case of accidental death, he said. The video of the deceased jumping to his death went viral within hours of the incident, he added..

