International Development News
Development News Edition

VHP to celebrate Dec 6 as Shaurya Diwas this year too

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will celebrate Babri mosque demolition day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of valour) on December 6 as it has been doing for the past several years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:53 IST
VHP to celebrate Dec 6 as Shaurya Diwas this year too
Vishva Hindu Parishad. Image Credit: ANI

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will celebrate Babri mosque demolition day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of valour) on December 6 as it has been doing for the past several years. There is no change in plan for the Shaurya Diwas celebrations, the VHP said in a media release.

"We will celebrate Shaurya Diwas (Geeta Jayanti) with full enthusiasm and discipline this year too as we have been doing every year," VHP international general secretary Milind Parande said. Speaking to ANI over phone, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that all programmes including rallies to commemorate the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be organised across the country.

Several religious programmes, seminars, bhajan programmes, several types of competitions and rallies will be organised, he said. On being asked if the programmes could lead to any untoward incident, he said, "We have been celebrating December 6 as Shaurya Diwas since 1952 and not a single untoward incident has taken place during our programmes.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to beef up regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and to hold talks with peace committees and religious leaders to ensure that the day passes off peacefully. On November 9, the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the site where Babri mosque once stood in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EUR 200m loan fund launched to support micro and social enterprises

The European Union, the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF have launched a EUR 200 million loan fund to support lending to micro-enterprises and social enterprises under the EU Programme for Employment and Soc...

Indian-origin man jailed for eight years in UK for money laundering

An Indian-origin man convicted of being involved in a multi-million-pound money laundering operation has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a UK court. Chauhan Vijay Yogendrasinh was the director of Rushi Investments Limited, a comp...

UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros 413 million a year, French sports daily lEquipe reported.BeIN confirmed in a...

ARRC final round: India's Rajiv Sethu performs strongly in practice sessions

Indias Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar clocked their personal-best timings in the practice session of the AP 250 cc class of the seventh and final round of the Asian Road Racing Championship ARRC at Chang International circuit here on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019