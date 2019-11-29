Visually impaired couple get married in Chhattisgarh

International Development News
A visually impaired couple -- Suraj and Gunja -- got married in the Dumariya village in the Baikunthpur block of Koriya district on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony of the blind couple in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A visually impaired couple -- Suraj and Gunja -- got married in the Dumariya village in the Baikunthpur block of Koriya district on Thursday. One of the guests at the wedding, Vinod Sharma, a resident of Patna, said: "It was very interesting to see this unique wedding. Upon hearing the news of the wedding, several uninvited guests came visiting Gunja's father Dadu Ram Panika's house."

"The groom's wedding procession came from Gwalior, which included more than 20 visually impaired children of Madhav Andh Ashram, who were taught music by Suraj himself," he added. Gunja, though blind since birth, excelled in studies. She had the complete support of her father. She later went to study in the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University in Chitrakoot, UP, and completed her B.Ed using the Braille script.

She met Suraj in the same university, who had come to pursue an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course in music. The ceremony was attended by high-profile guests including Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs Vedanti Tiwari and Yogesh Shukla who gave their blessings to the couple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

