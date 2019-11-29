International Development News
Development News Edition

Oppn tries to pin C'garh govt over rising sand prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:25 IST
Oppn tries to pin C'garh govt over rising sand prices

The Congress and the BJP clashed in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday over illegal sand mining and the escalation of prices of raw materials in the construction sector. The issue was raised through a call attention motion by opposition members, including including Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharamjeet Singh and senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

They alleged the Bhupesh Baghel government was unable to curb illegal sand mining which had resulted in sharp rise in prices of raw materials, in the process severely affecting the infrastructure sector in the state. They said the auctioning of 850 sand mines in 15 districts was only on paper, and alleged the state was losing revenue due to operations of the sand mafia.

Illegal sand mining is being reported from Raipur, Bilaspur, Mahasamund, Dhatari, Janjgir-Champa, Korba and several other districts, the opposition MLAs contended. The price of sand had escalated to Rs 14000-15000 per truck due to supply being controlled by the sand mafia, they claimed.

Countering the charges, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said according to the new sand mining rules announced in August this year, notification inviting tender (NIT) has been released for 247 sand mines in 27 districts till November 23 this year. Of these, tenders for 183 have been opened, and transport permit (TP) for 65 of them have been issued after advance royalty was received from the concerned miners, Baghel said.

"Besides, process of acquiring environment clearance for 60 more mines is underway. Production in a total of 125 sand mines will start soon," he said. Baghel said mining, revenue and police personnel have been taking action to prevent illegal sand mining and its transportation across the state.

Till October this year, 3,203 cases of illegal mining and transportation were registered and fines of Rs 3.98 crore were recovered, the CM said. Refuting reports of rise in sand prices, Baghel said the rates depend on the distance of the work from the mines.

After the introduction of new sand mining rules, the state is expected to receive a revenue of Rs 250 crore in sand mining through royalty, auctioning charge and other means, he added. Mining plan and environment clearance have been made mandatory for sand mining as per the new rules, he said.

Baghel said strict action will be taken against those who will be involved in illegal sand mining. Unsatisfied with his reply, BJP MLAs staged a walk out from the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murder

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murdercase in Hyderabad Police....

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019