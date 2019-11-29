International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

The Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was on Friday adjourned till 11 am, Monday, after a packed second week of the Winter Session which started on November 18.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:05 IST
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was on Friday adjourned till 11 am, Monday, after a packed second week of the Winter Session which started on November 18. The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, and the Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019, were passed by the Upper House this week.

The House also attracted criticism after its marshals were seen wearing military style uniforms. The uniforms were later dropped after objections were raised by various opposition party members and former army officers. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed uproar over formation of a two-day long BJP-led government in Maharashtra. Members also raised BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark concerning Nathuram Godse.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had given a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over Thakur's comment. The Winter Session of the Parliament is scheduled to continue till December 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin

Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO was on course to be oversubscribed but not by a huge margin, according to figures released so far by the lead manager before a Dec. 4 close for institutional investors to submit offers. Bids receive...

Police say officers shot man at London Bridge, Sky says another person killed

British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday which they were treating as terrorism as a precaution and Sky News reported that another person had been killed.At this stage, the circumstances relating ...

Uddhav Thackeray-led govt to face floor test on Saturday

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. The government is expected to have a smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official ...

Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil, a resident of Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019